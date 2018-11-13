Sabarimala temple case LIVE updates: Supreme Court bench to take up review petitions at 3 pm

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider today a batch of petitions seeking review of its September 28 verdict allowing entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying that the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement would be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Besides these pleas, three separate petitions seeking review of the verdict are also slated to come up for hearing in the open court before a bench comprising CJI Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph.

11:36am IST CMO denies media reports on Sabarimala Pinarayi Vijayan’s office denies reports that appeared in a section of media today that said the Kerala CM admitted strict posture on Sabarimala alienated a section of faithful. The CMO said the report was baseless and uncalled for. The CM did not talk to anyone from the media, said a statement from his office.





11:12am IST Five-judge bench led by CJI Gogoi to take up review petitions at 3 pm CJI Ranjan Gogoi says if review petitions are dismissed, the court will hear writ petitions. If review petitions are allowed, then the writ petitions will be tagged together. A five-judge bench led by CJI Gogoi is to take up the review petitions at 3 pm.





11:12am IST Hearing on review petitions first Supreme Court to hear fresh writ petitions in Sabrimala case after orders on review petitions are passed during the course of the day.





11:00am IST The petitioners National Association of Aayappa Devotees, Nair Service Society and 17 other organisation have moved the review petition.





10:40am IST No plan to withdraw case against Kerala BJP president No plan to withdraw case against Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai, state government tells high court. Pillai was booked for an alleged controversial speech in which he said the BJP planned and executed the agitation on Sabarimala.





10:32am IST TDB calls meeting Travancore Devaswom Board, which runs Sabarimala temple, calls meeting in the evening.





10:30am IST CM Vijayan calls meeting in evening Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls meeting in the evening to review Sabarimala arrangements. The row has affected preparation for the three-month-long pilgrimage season.





10:28am IST Cong to continue agitation Even if review pleas go against devotees, Congress will continue its peaceful agitation on Sabarimala, says Congress leader K Sudhakaran, who is leading a protest rally in north Kerala.





10:18am IST Total 51 petitions filed A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the earlier judgement are expected to be taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, reported PTI. Three other similar petitions are also slated to come up for hearing before a bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.



