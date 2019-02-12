Sabarimala temple opens for 5-day puja, fearing violence pilgrims stay away

The doors of the Sabarimala Temple have been thrown open for a five-day monthly puja.

Though the police had requested the district administration to impose section 144 CRPC in the area, the prohibitory order has not been enforced as yet.

Even as the hill temple opened its doors, many pilgrims, fearing violence over the entry of women into the shrine, opted to keep away from the pilgrimage. Footfall at the temple was low on the first day of the shrine’s doors being opened.

The police had asked for the prohibitory orders to be imposed to prevent clashes between protesters and women activists who want to visit the temple.

The temple and its base camps had witnessed violent clashes between police and traditionalists during the 64-day annual pilgrimage season that ended on January 20. More than 10,000 people were booked in connection with the violence.

On September 29, 2018, the Supreme Court had struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

Many women who could not make it to the shrine during the seasonal pilgrimage have announced their plan to trek to the temple.

“We are in touch with police and if they help us we will make it this time,” said Reshma Nishanth, a part-time teacher hailing from north Kerala’s Kannur district. Reshma had tried to enter the temple last month too, but was sent back after protests.

