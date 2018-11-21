Sabarimala Temple row Live Updates: Union Minister Radhakrishnan travels to Pamba, gets into war of words with police

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who was on his way to the Sabarimala Temple, Wednesday engaged in a brief war of words with the police here over restrictions on private vehicles heading to Pamba, the last entry point to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah had tweeted, “If Pinarayi Vijayan thinks he can rise against people’s movement to preserve Sabarimala by arresting K Surendran, our Thrissur District President and 6 others, then he is mistaken. We stand firmly with every Ayyappa devotee, who holds the Sabarimala tradition close to his heart.”

Continuing the war of words on social media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah’s tweet on the ongoing Sabarimala protests is “unfounded and misleading.”

Here are the live updates:

02:11 pm IST Court expresses concern Court expresses concern over the decision of 100 odd pilgrims from Maharashtra who failed to trek the hilltop citing tension in the area. “How did this pilgrims return? Their right to pray was affected. Who is responsible for this? How can you allow some officers to take law into their hands? Situation in Sabarimala is really deplorable,” said the court





01:00 pm IST TDB President says they are ready to talk to anyone to ease the tension Travancore Devasom Board that runs the temple, says they are ready to talk to anyone to ease the tension in Sabarimala. TDB president A Padmakumar said board is willing to engage anyone to ensure pilgrims progress.





12:44 am IST Court grants bail to K Surendran and 70 others A court in Pathnamthitta grants bail to BJP general secretary K Surendran and 70 others who were arrested on Sunday night for holding Nama Japam flouting section 144 at hilltop temple.





10:55 am IST Minister carries Irumudi Kettu Minister carries Irumudi Kettu, a bundle carrying traditional offering materials to the presiding deity, and moved to Pambha where the 5.5 km trek to the temple top begins. As a mark of protest the minister dumps his official vehicle and takes State road transport bus to Pamba. He is asked to take his official car but others were not allowed. Later minister also decides to take bus along with his supporters.





10:50 am IST Arrangements for Pilgrims are bleak Devotees are treating pilgrims as enemies. Devotees are shocked to see such severe restrictions.





10:40 am IST Devotees dependent on government buses If government vehicles can ply till Pamba why devotees are forced to depend only government buses, asks union minister Pon Radhakrishnan. The government is harassing the devotees, unnecessarily, he added. “I came as a devotee. I am regular visitor here but I am really upset with the restrictions that are putting undue pressure on devotees,” minister asked police officials in anger.





10:35 am IST Pon Radhakrishnan in Nilakkal Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan raps state government officials for harassing devotees, asks SP Yatish Chandra why devotees vehicles are not being allowed. Many pilgrims complained him that they were forced to walk 16 km because of adamant posture of police.



