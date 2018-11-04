Sabarimala temple to reopen for a day tomorrow; about 2000 cops on alert, prohibitory orders at Pamba and Nilakkal

Amid the stand-off between the state government and devotees over the Supreme Court verdict — allowing women of all ages to worship — the hill temple Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district will be opened for a one-day puja on Monday.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to implement the SC verdict while several Hindu outfits have made it clear that they will prevent women aged between 10-50 years from entering the temple.

Sensing trouble, police have clamped prohibitory orders at two base camps, Pamba and Nilakkal, and other areas near the shrine from Saturday night and deployed a posse of policemen.

About 2,000 police personnel under an additional director general of police and two inspector generals have been lined up for security.

Pathanamthitta collector PB Nooh said the district administration hasn’t got any request from women to trek to the hilltop and if they come forward, police will give them protection. There were reports that five women lawyers who approached the high court two weeks ago for protection to enter the temple, may make it this time, but there is no confirmation.

The shrine was opened for five days from October 17 for monthly pujas but it witnessed violent protests and at least a dozen young women made vain attempts to offer prayers amid police protection.

At least, 543 cases have been registered in connection with violent protests and 3,701 people were arrested till Friday, according to police. Some journalists were also injured in violence.

Opposition Congress and BJP have criticised prohibitory orders, saying instead of dousing passions, the government was provoking devotees with such measures.

“It is not proper to enforce prohibitory orders at a place of worship. The government has no business to interfere with the pilgrimage,” said president of BJP state unit PS Sreedharan Pillai.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 07:11 IST