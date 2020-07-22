Sachin Pilot demands ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP

india

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who is locked in a legal battle over a disqualification notice, has served a legal notice to Congress MLA Girraj Singh who alleged that he had offered him Rs 35 crore to cross vote in Rajya Sabha elections, ANI reported.

Pilot has demanded a sum of Re 1 and a written apology before the Press for issuing “false and frivolous allegation” within seven days.

On Monday, Giriraj Singh Malinga said at the talks held at Pilot’s house he was offered money to switch allegiance to the BJP. The MLA said he subsequently told chief minister Ashok Gehlot about the plan.

Pilot had then said that he was “saddened but not surprised” and called the allegations against him of offering money to a party MLA to cross over to the BJP as “baseless”.

He had also said this was a clear attempt to undermine his reputation and take the focus away from the substantive issue he has raised against the party leadership of the state.

Gehlot has been insisting that Pilot is “hand in glove” with the BJP and has been trying to topple his government.

Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs are currently in Manesar in Haryana.