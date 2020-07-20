‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge

india

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday that he was “saddened but not surprised” and called the allegations against him of offering money to a party MLA to switch to BJP as “baseless”. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said this was a clear attempt to undermine his reputation and take the focus away from the substantive issue he has raised against the party leadership of the state.

“I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being levelled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility,” said Sachin Pilot in a statement.

Without disclosing the amount offered, Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga said at the talks held at Pilot’s house he was offered money to switch allegiance to the BJP. The MLA said he subsequently told chief minister Ashok Gehlot about the plan.

“I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party,” Malinga was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Pilot, sacked as deputy CM and president of the Rajasthan Congress unit last week, said he more such lies are in the offing to tar his image.

“I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions,” said Pilot.

The former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Badi, along with five other legislators of the Mayawati-led party, was inducted into the Congress in September last year. The lawmakers had handed over affidavits to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to merge the legislative party with the Congress.