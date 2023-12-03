Rajasthan result 2023: What happened to Sachin Pilot's Gujjar vote bank?

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress heavyweight Sachin Pilot has been leading in his Tonk assembly constituency after a minor setback in the first round of counting on Sunday in which he was trailing. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan later pulled through and took on BJP's Ajit Singh. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ashok Bairwa, Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Abdul Latif, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Ganesh, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Mohammad Shoeb Khan and Independent candidates Sitaram and Jagdish Prasad Sharma are also in the fray. Sachin Pilot is leading from Tonk as counting in on in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. (ANI)

In 2013, BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta won the Tonk seat by defeating Independent candidate Saud Saidi with a margin of 30,343 votes.

Pilot in 2018, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes.

Sachin Pilot is a prominent Gujjar leader in Rajasthan who has been steadfast in voicing his displeasure against the Gehlot government. While this infighting might have led to the upset that Congress in the state, according to experts this may emerge as a reckoning moment for the party to give more responsibility to Sachin Pilot. In 2018, Sachin Pilot was the president of the party when it wrested the state from the BJP.