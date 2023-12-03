close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan result 2023: What happened to Sachin Pilot's Gujjar vote bank?

Rajasthan result 2023: What happened to Sachin Pilot's Gujjar vote bank?

ByHT News Desk
Dec 03, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Sachin Pilot is leading from Tonk while the BJP races ahead in Rajasthan election without a CM face.

Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress heavyweight Sachin Pilot has been leading in his Tonk assembly constituency after a minor setback in the first round of counting on Sunday in which he was trailing. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan later pulled through and took on BJP's Ajit Singh. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ashok Bairwa, Social Democratic Party of India's (SDPI) Abdul Latif, Indian Peoples Green Party's (IPGP) Ganesh, Aazad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Mohammad Shoeb Khan and Independent candidates Sitaram and Jagdish Prasad Sharma are also in the fray.

Sachin Pilot is leading from Tonk as counting in on in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. (ANI)
Sachin Pilot is leading from Tonk as counting in on in Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. (ANI)

In 2013, BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta won the Tonk seat by defeating Independent candidate Saud Saidi with a margin of 30,343 votes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Pilot in 2018, won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Yoonus Khan with a margin of 54,179 votes.

Sachin Pilot is a prominent Gujjar leader in Rajasthan who has been steadfast in voicing his displeasure against the Gehlot government. While this infighting might have led to the upset that Congress in the state, according to experts this may emerge as a reckoning moment for the party to give more responsibility to Sachin Pilot. In 2018, Sachin Pilot was the president of the party when it wrested the state from the BJP.

Get Election Results 2023 Live Updates and Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates,MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates along with Rajasthan Election Results Live Updates and Telangana Election Results Liveat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out