Home / India News / ‘Sack my govt if you want’: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh hands over resolution against farm laws to governor

‘Sack my govt if you want’: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh hands over resolution against farm laws to governor

Pledging to safeguard the interests of the state’s farmers, the Punjab assembly had on Tuesday passed four bills and a resolution to counter the three agriculture marketing laws enacted by the Centre.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the first day of a special session of State Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday.
Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on the first day of a special session of State Assembly in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT File Photo )
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed over to Governor VP Singh Badnore the resolution passed against the farm laws in the state assembly and asserted that he didn’t care about President’s rule being imposed in Punjab or his government being sacked but the farmers.

Singh, along with Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sharan Jit Singh Dhillon met the governor to submit a resolution against three farm laws -The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 - passed by the Centre during the monsoon season of the Parliament last month.

On being questioned about talks of president’s rule being imposed in the state, the chief minister said, “Punjab’s voice has reached the Governor, he’ll pass it on to the President... I don’t care about the President’s rule. You want to sack my govt? Sack my government, I don’t give a damn. I am doing this for farmers of the state and the country.”

 

Pledging to safeguard the interests of the state’s farmers, the Punjab assembly had on Tuesday passed four bills and a resolution to counter the three agriculture marketing laws enacted by the Centre. The farmers, who are protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, believe they would deprive them of government-fixed minimum support prices (MSPs) for their produce and put them at the mercy of big agribusinesses.

“The government will take legal recourse if the governor does not sign the amendment bills passed in the state assembly to save the farmers and agriculture,” the Punjab CM said.

Earlier in the month, Congress leaders including party’s former president Rahul Gandhi organised a tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana to protest against the enactment of the ‘black’ laws.

