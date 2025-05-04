Sacked CRPF jawan refutes 'concealed marriage to Pak woman' charge, says got nod from headquarters

CRPF trooper Munir Ahmed, who was dismissed from service for marrying a Pakistani woman, said on Saturday that he solemnised his marriage after getting permission from the force's headquarters. A Pakistani national, Minal Khan, who was married to a CRPF jawan, was allowed to stay in Jammu after intervention from the J&K high court.(PTI)

"I initially came to know about my dismissal through media reports. I shortly received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal, which came as a shock to me and my family, as I had sought and received permission for my marriage to a Pakistani woman from the headquarters,” Ahmad said.

He was dismissed on the grounds of “national security” for "concealing" his marriage with his Pakistani wife, Minal Khan, and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

The former CRPF jawan said he will challenge his dismissal in court.

Explaining the process he was asked to follow before marriage, Ahmed said, “I made the first correspondence on December 31, 2022 informing my wish to marry the Pakistani national and I was asked to complete formalities like enclosing copies of passport, marriage card and affidavits.”

“I submitted my affidavit and also the affidavits of my parents, sarpanch, and district development council member through proper channels and finally got a go ahead from the headquarters on April 30, 2024,” he added.

Ahmed claimed he was informed that he did not need a No Objection Certificate (NOC) as he had completed the formalities by informing the government about his marriage to a foreign national. He also claimed that he was informed there was no such provision under the rules to get an NOC.

"We got married online on May 24, 2024, through a video call and submitted marriage pictures, 'Nikkah' papers and marriage certificate to the 72 Battalion, " Ahmed explained.

“When she came (to India) for the first time on February 28 on a 15-day visa, we applied for a Long Term Visa in March itself and completed the necessary formalities, including interview,” he added.

The couple's case came to light when media reports suggested that his wife was among the deportees despite getting married to a CRPF jawan, an Indian citizen. An intervention by the J&K high court allowed Minal Khan to avert deportation and continue to live in their Jammu residence.

Ahmed said his quick application for a long-term Visa after marriage was taken as enough ground for relief by the court.

The man also said he informed senior officers of his marriage to a Pakistani woman when he was transferred to the 41st Battalion in Bhopal immediately on resuming duty after leave.

“I was given the order copy and relieved immediately, leaving me with no option but to join my duties at Bhopal, where I joined on March 29. I faced the interview of the commanding officer and his deputy on reaching there and also completed the documentation process, clearly mentioning my marriage to a Pakistani woman,” he said, adding he had even made the entry in his battalion data record book.

