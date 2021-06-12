SAD, BSP join hands to fight Punjab polls

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced on Saturday they will fight next year’s Punjab election together, with the leaders of the two parties calling it a “historic” move that will usher in inclusive development to the state.

“Today is a historic day... A big turn in Punjab’s politics. This is not just an alliance for 2020 assembly polls but for other coming polls as well, as SAD has the history of not betraying its alliance partners,” Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said at a joint press briefing with BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

The Mayawati-led BSP is likely to contest 20 seats and the SAD the remaining 97 in the 117-member state assembly,

Last year, SAD pulled out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance due to differences over the new agricultural laws that triggered an agitation by farmers, a majority of whom are from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

BSP and Akali Dal also presented themselves as an alternative to the Congress and the BJP in the state, and said they will fight under the umbrella of shared values. The farmers’ agitation and the Dalit vote appear to be the key planks on which the two parties are likely to focus their campaign.

BSP general secretary Mishra on Saturday said chief minister Amarinder Singh had “lost the trust” of his own cabinet colleagues. He was referring to the infighting between the ruling Congress government in Punjab, which is currently working to put up a united front ahead of the election next year and has set up a three-member panel to resolve the issues.

Mishra added: “The SAD and the BSP are pro-farmer parties, who have worked to uplift Dalits, labourers and weaker sections (of the society).”

Nearly one-third (31.94%) of Punjab’s population are Dalits, who are largely settled in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts.

The Akali Dal and the BSP are coming together into an alliance after 25 years. In 1996, they fought the Lok Sabha election together, with the alliance winning 11 of 13 seats in Punjab.

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday wrote in a tweet that the tie-up was a “new political and social initiative”, which will bring progress and prosperity in the state.

After Saturday’s announcement, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal called Mayawati and invited the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to visit Punjab. He also described the formation of the SAD-BSP alliance as “the beginning of a secular, federal democratic revolution in the state and the country for a total socio-economic and political revamp of polity”.

BSP will contest seven seats in Malwa, five in Majha and eight in Doaba region of Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said, adding that the two parties will form a coordination committee to chalk out various programmes ahead of the polls.

The Akali Dal fought the previous assembly election with its former ally BJP in 2017. The alliance won in just 18 constituencies. The BSP contested the 2017 state election on its own, but could not open its tally in Punjab.

“This opportunistic tie-up is not going to save the sinking ship of Akalis. BSP leaders may have forgotten the way they were treated after their 1996 alliance which did not even last one year, but Dalits and poor people who associate themselves with the party have not forgotten it,” said PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar.

Punjab BJP General Secretary, Subhash Sharma, said, “Addition of Two zeros cannot make any difference. Alliance by SAD with the BSP is a desperate attempt to get Dalit support as BJP has already said the next chief minister of the party will be a Dalit.”

With inputs from PTI

