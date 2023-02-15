'Madani doesn't know A,B,C of Hinduism': Sadhvi Prachi warns Jamiat chief

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi on Wednesday issued a threat to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani and said he should start looking for his 'kagaz' (papers) instead of giving statements on Hindu religion as India will become a Hindu Rashtra with no place for people like Madani. "Madani does not know the A, B, C, D of the Hindi religion. Otherwise, he would not have said that Om and Allah are the same," Sadhvi Prachi said as she visited Anadi Kalpeshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh. Commenting on incidents like the murder of Shradhha Walkar, Sadhvi Prachi said Hindu girls should keep a knife in their purses instead of lipstick.

Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday triggered a row as at the stage of the final day programme of the 34th general session of the Jamiat at the Ramlila Maidan, he said there was no Ram, Brahma or Shiva. "Manu that is Adam used to worship one Om, that is one Allah," he said. The statement prompted many religious leaders to leave the event. "We only agree with living in harmony, but all the story regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu is all rubbish. He (Madani) completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session," Acharya Lokesh Muni said.

"What Jain Muni did is praiseworthy. The country needs such saints," Sadhvi Prachi said.

"Madani, listen to me clearly, the country got divided in 1947 on the basis of religion. And this happened because of people like Madani. They said that they would not live with the Hindus. And then the Hindus got the Hinustan after many sacrifices. Madani, keep calm and listen, Hindustan was, is and will remain a Hindu Rashtra. You go and find your papers," the VHP leader said.

"Because Madani (his forefathers) too must have got converted 100-150 years ago. Let's get ready for Madani's Ghar Wapsi," Prachi said pitching for India as a Hindu Rashtra. "When India becomes a Hindu Rashtra, there will be no cases of love jihad," Prachi added.

