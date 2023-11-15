Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away | 5 things to know about him

Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday and succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest due to complications stemming from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He is survived by his wife, son, and brother. Sahara chief Subrata Roy passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Tuesday. (File)(AFP )

Here are the five things to know about him:

Subrata Roy Sahara was born on June 10, 1948, in Bihar's Araria, and pursued mechanical engineering at the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. His entrepreneurial journey began in Gorakhpur, where he initiated his business endeavours. He later took charge of Sahara Finance, originally a chit-fund company in 1976. By 1978, he successfully transformed it into Sahara India Pariwar, a prominent conglomerate in India. Subrata Roy managed to expand the empire encompassing diverse sectors like finance, real estate, media, and hospitality. Sahara India Pariwar oversaw numerous ventures including Aamby Valley City, Sahara Movie Studios, Air Sahara, Uttar Pradesh Wizards, and Filmy, among others. The conglomerate ventured into finance, real estate, infrastructure, housing, media, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality. Their projects ranged from housing developments to organising large-scale events. The Sahara group made its foray into media with Rashtriya Sahara, a Hindi newspaper launched in 1992. Later, they expanded their presence in the television industry with Sahara TV, subsequently rebranded as Sahara One. Awards and Recognitions: Subrata Roy garnered accolades such as the Businessmen of the Year Award and the Best Industrialist Award in 2002. He was honoured with the Vishisht Rashtriya Udaan Samman in 2010 by a leading publication, Vocational Award for Excellence in 2010 by Rotary International, Karmaveer Samman in 1995, Udyam Shree in 1994, Baba-E-Rozgar Award in 1992, and the National Citizen Award in 2001. In 2012, he was recognised as one of India's 10 most influential businessmen by India Today magazine. In 2014, the Supreme Court of India ordered Subrata Roy's detention for failing to appear in court in connection with a dispute with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This led to a prolonged legal battle, which resulted in him spending time in Tihar Jail. He was eventually released on parole.

What was the SEBI case against Sahara Group

Among various cases faced by the group, capital markets regulator Sebi had ordered Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) in 2011 to refund the money raised from investors through certain bonds known as Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs) after the regulator ruled that the funds were raised by the two firms in violation of its rules and regulations.

After a long process of appeals and cross-appeals, the Supreme Court on August 31, 2012 upheld Sebi's directions asking the two firms to refund the money collected from investors with 15 per cent interest.

Sahara was eventually asked to deposit an estimated ₹24,000 crore with Sebi for further refund to investors, though the group always maintained it amounted to "double payment" as it had already refunded more than 95 per cent of investors directly.

The Sahara Group had earlier said it has always built its businesses by productively channelizing human capital spread across India and giving employment and work at people's doorstep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail