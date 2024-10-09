CM Saini meets PM Modi day after BJP stormed back to power in Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini credited PM Narendra Modi’s policies and schemes over the last 10 years that benefitted the poor. (PTI photo)

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a day after he led the BJP to an unexpected win in the 2024 assembly polls securing a comfortable simple majority with 48 seats.

People aware of the developments said that while it was a courtesy call made to the Prime Minister by Saini, the formation of the next government in the state would have also been discussed. “It is a prelude to the formation of the government. While the BJP legislature group in consultation with the party high command would formally pick the new leader of the elected legislators, Saini seems to be the obvious choice having the party campaign,’’ said a BJP functionary who asked not to be named.

Saini was expected to finalise his Cabinet in consultation with the leadership.

Saini said he had done his duty and that the party’s parliamentary board and the lawmakers would elect their leader. “The parliamentary board’s order will be accepted by everyone. The observers will come and see what is to be done.”

He credited Modi’s policies and schemes over the last 10 years that benefitted the poor, farmers, youths, and women for the BJP’s victory. “His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the prime minister’s policies and people’s love and affection for him. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well...”

He slammed Congress for raising doubts about the electronic voting machines (EVMs). “I said four days back that all the surveys were in favour of Congress...they were trying to create an environment that Congress is coming to power. But I have said that we have worked so much in these 10 years under the leadership of Modi that the people will make us win...”

The BJP swept back to power with its best-ever performance of 48 out of 90 seats, 11 more than the Congress. Exit polls predicted a comfortable Congress win. Modi said the BJP won due to good governance and backing of all communities.