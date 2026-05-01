‘Sakht action hoga’: Delhi CM warns private schools against forcing parents into captive buying | Watch

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday warned private schools of strict action if they force students and parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from specific vendors. Her warning comes after the Directorate of Education (DoE) asked schools not to compel students or parents to purchase books, writing materials, or uniforms from particular vendors.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta tells private school to not force parents into captive buying of books, students. (@BJP4Delhi)(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta said she can walk into any private school in Delhi at any time to check whether schools have clearly stated on their notice boards, websites, and at any store they operate that parents are free to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from anywhere.

"I can personally inspect any private school in Delhi. On every school's notice board, website, or store, where they provide books, you must state in writing that parents can purchase uniforms, books, or stationery for their children from anywhere. There is no compulsion to buy them from the school itself or from a single vendor you recommend. There will be no compulsion for any parent to buy books only from the vendor you recommend," Delhi CM said in a video posted on X from the CMO's handle.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She further added that if any discrepancy is found, the school will face the strictest action and may even be taken over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further added that if any discrepancy is found, the school will face the strictest action and may even be taken over. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. If a school wishes to suggest shop options for convenience, it may provide a written list of five to six shops, but there will be no compulsion of any kind," Gupta further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. If a school wishes to suggest shop options for convenience, it may provide a written list of five to six shops, but there will be no compulsion of any kind," Gupta further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the government, taking into account complaints about arbitrary practices, a recent joint action by the DoE and the Revenue Department uncovered serious irregularities at a private school.

"During a surprise inspection that lasted two days, it was found that the school was operating without a valid fire safety certificate. Additionally, the swimming pool functioning on the premises was also without a license, and it was sealed with immediate effect. The investigation revealed several other irregularities in the school as well," officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON