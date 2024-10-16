Sakina Itoo, whose father was killed by terrorists, is sole woman minister in Omar Abdullah's J&K cabinet

Sakina Masood (Itoo) is one of the five National Conference leaders and the only woman who took oath as a minister in the Omar Abdullah cabinet in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, October 16. National Conference leader Sakina Masood (Itoo)

Besides Sakina Itoo, Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma also took the oath of office.

While Sakina Itoo and Javed Dar are from the Kashmir valley, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary and Satish Sharma are from the Jammu region.

The Congress said it will not join the council of ministers for the moment.

Who is Sakina Masood (Itoo)?