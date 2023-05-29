Sakshi Malik reacts to morphed photo of wrestler Vinesh Phogat: 'No shame…'

Grappler Sakshi Malik on Monday slammed the people who are spreading the morphed photo of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat. “Those who are doing this have no shame at all. How does God create such people? Pasting smiles on the faces of girls who are disturbed...I don't think they even have a heart. They are trying to defame us," Malik told news agency ANI.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik (PTI)

A photograph of the smiling Phogat sisters inside a police vehicle started doing the rounds on social media on Sunday with users saying that they were not serious about their protest. The photo surfaced after the wrestlers were detained by the police for "violating law and order".

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also called out the incident and shared the real as well as the morphed pictures on Twitter. He wrote, "IT cell people are spreading this fake picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posts this fake picture".

Sakshi Malik on detention

Speaking about the police's action against the wrestlers on Sunday, Sakshi Malik said, "The situation yesterday was bad. We wanted to march peacefully but they didn't let us do that. There was barricading right from Jantar Mantar. They started pushing us back and detained us...They dragged us to buses. We didn't riot, we didn't damage any public property..."

Meanwhile speaking about the detention, Special CP, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said earlier, “they have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time”.

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR against the wrestlers for rioting and other offences in the national capital.