Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sale of self-testing kits rises in Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike
india news

Sale of self-testing kits rises in Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike

Though it is an advantage to have a kit handy to detect the disease at the earliest stage, a large number of people taking test at home might lead to discrepancy in data as positive cases are not being reported to the government actively.
The cost of these kits range from 250 to 350.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Surge in Covid-19 cases has led to an increase in the demand for self-testing kits in Delhi, according to a report by news agency ANI. Covid-19 cases in the national capital have risen more than five times in a week as a highly transmissible Omicron variant is raging across the country. "Around 5,000-10,000 self-testing kits are sold every day in Delhi and are in high demand," it reported quoting Delhi Retail Distribution Chemist Alliance (DRDCA) President Sandeep Nangia.

People who are not able to get themselves tested in labs or those who are hesitant to go out for tests are among the majority of buyers of Covid self-testing kits.

With demand for the kits rising, the shopkeepers have begun to face shortage as well. Kanav Nangia, co-owner of a local chemist in Delhi, the stock is not at par with the demand which results in the stock getting exhausted within a day.

Though it is an advantage to have a kit handy to detect the disease at the earliest stage, a large number of people taking test at home might lead to discrepancy in data as positive cases are not being reported to the government actively.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved seven at-home Covid test kits so far. All these tests except one are nasal swab-based tests and are available with all chemists, online sites.

RELATED STORIES

Generally, these kits contain a sterile swab, disposable bag, a prefilled extraction tube and a test card. The self-testing kits available in the market are rapid antigen kits that give out the result in less than 30 minutes.

The suspected patients are required to insert the swab stick in both their nostrils, then dip the swab into the extraction tube and put a few drops of the liquid from the tube onto the test card. The test provides a negative or a positive result with the help of the control lines on the test card.

The cost of these kits range from 250 to 350.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus delhi news
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP