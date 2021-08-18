Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party MP, 2 others booked for sedition in UP
india news

Samajwadi Party MP, 2 others booked for sedition in UP

A police officer said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the three in Sambhal district on Tuesday night after one Rajesh Singhal filed the complaint
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq. (Source: Lok Sabha website)

Opposition Samajwadi Party Parliament member Shafiqur Rehman Barq and two others have been booked for sedition, promoting enmity between religions and deliberately outraging religious feelings following a complaint against them that they allegedly supported the Taliban and likened them to Indian freedom fighters.

Also Read | Half-burnt body of 17-year-old girl retrieved from pyre in UP

A police officer said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the three in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night after one Rajesh Singhal filed the complaint. “Police have slapped charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Section 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between two religions) and 295A (outraging religious feelings of others),” the officer said, requesting anonymity. He added Mohd Muqeem and Chowdhary Faizan are the other two people named in the FIR.

Barq on Monday said the Taliban wanted to free their country. He said Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan is that country’s internal matter.

Barq said his statement has been twisted out of context. “I stand with my country,” he said in a statement to news agency ANI.

Barq, who represents Sambhal in Parliament, was also named as an accused in an arson and violence case during an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in December 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo gets bamboozled after meeting tiny kitten. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

Anand Mahindra tweets about dosa maker whose skills can put robots to shame

Smart cat ‘invents’ a game to keep itself entertained. Watch sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
India Covid Cases
Rhea Kapoor
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP