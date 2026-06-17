Amid turmoil in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress and buzz of a brewing split in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena (UBT), speculation of a possible split in former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) surfaced on Tuesday after state minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar claimed that the opposition party could face a major exodus.

File photo: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (R) with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

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In a cryptic post on X, Rajbhar alleged that senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav had approached Centre amid mounting pressure over alleged corruption cases and claimed that several party leaders were preparing to switch sides. Track latest updates in turmoil in opposition parties here

“A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious,” the post in Hindi stated.

‘Entire SP sitting ready to join BJP’

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{{^usCountry}} Forget Maharashtra and Bengal— the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP, Rajbhar added in the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forget Maharashtra and Bengal— the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP, Rajbhar added in the post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Samajwadi Party (SP) or the BJP are yet to react to the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Samajwadi Party (SP) or the BJP are yet to react to the claims. {{/usCountry}}

समाजवादी पार्टी में बड़ी टूट होगी। राम गोपाल यादव ने केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह जी को चिट्ठी सौंपी है।



खनन घोटाला और गोमती रिवर फ्रंट घोटाला का मास्टरमाइंड कौन है, पूरा उत्तर प्रदेश जानता है। शिकंजा कस रहा है तो सपा परेशान है।



महाराष्ट्र बंगाल छोड़िए, समूची सपा, भाजपा में… — Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) June 17, 2026

{{^usCountry}} The remarks come at a time when two major opposition parties are grappling with internal rebellions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks come at a time when two major opposition parties are grappling with internal rebellions. {{/usCountry}}

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In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has been hit by one of its biggest crises since losing the recent Assembly election to the BJP. The party is facing a twin challenge - a rebellion by MLAs in the state assembly and a revolt by MPs in Parliament.

A faction of 58 TMC MLAs has backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the Leader of the Opposition post, challenging the leadership's choice. The development has triggered a legal battle, with the party approaching the Calcutta high court.

The crisis deepened after MP Kakoli Ghosh claimed the support of 19 other lawmakers and announced backing for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The group of 20 MPs has since sought to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a move that would help them evade the anti-defection law if approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

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In Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) is also battling speculation of a split with ‘Operation Tiger’ gaining momentum. Operation Tiger is the name given to the alleged attempts by Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives.

It gained steam on Tuesday evening as Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, an earlier HT report quoted as saying Sena insiders.

Who are the six suspected rebel Sena UBT MPs

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The above-mentioned insiders also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders.

The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified.

Nimbalkar and Patil’s positions were not confirmed until Tuesday evening but they were in talks with Sena leaders, said sources.

Thackeray has only three of his nine MPs backing him: Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbnai South Central) and Rajabhau Waje (Nashik).

If six Sena (UBT) MPs cross over to the Sena, it would make up two-thirds of the party’s Lok Sabha unit – allowing them to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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