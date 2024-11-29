Sambhal mosque case: Supreme Court asks trial court not to proceed till masjid committee moves HC

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the trial court to not proceed with the case till the Shahi Idgah committee of Sambhal mosque moves the High Court. Four people were killed and many others, including police officers, were injured in Sambhal on November 24 after violence broke out over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area. The survey was ordered following a petition alleging that a Harihar temple once stood at the location. The mosque in Sambhal might well be older than Babar to judge from its appearance. (PTI file photo)

The top court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure "peace and harmony" in Sambhal and has instructed the trial court to refrain from taking any further action regarding the mosque survey until January 8.

The court also advised the mosque committee to challenge the trial court's survey order in the high court, with the petition to be listed within three days of filing.

The advocate commissioner's survey report will remain confidential.

The SC stated, "We hope and trust that the trial court will not take any further steps until the high court reviews the case and issues appropriate orders."

The Supreme Court has kept the matter pending, with the next hearing scheduled for January 6.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “The Supreme Court has stated that peace and harmony should be maintained in Sambhal. The SC has passed an order directing the Masjid Committee to approach the High Court and challenge the trial court's order. The SC has also directed the Advocate Commissioner to file his report in a sealed cover. The court has clarified that it is not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case. The SC has instructed the Masjid Committee to challenge the order in the Allahabad High Court, and the petition should be filed and listed before the HC within three working days. There is a temporary stay on the trial court's proceedings in the case.”

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel announced the formation of a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the November 24 violence in Sambhal. The commission has been tasked with completing its investigation within two months, with any extension requiring government approval.

In a notification issued on November 28, the Governor highlighted the need for a thorough inquiry to ensure transparency and serve the public interest.

The commission will be led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, a retired Allahabad High Court judge, and will include retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain.

The inquiry will determine whether the violence was spontaneous or part of a planned conspiracy and assess the readiness of local authorities and law enforcement in maintaining order during the incident.