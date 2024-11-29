Sambhal violence: Watertight police security in place ahead of Friday prayers

Police held flag marches in areas near the Shahi Jama Masjid here on Thursday, a day before Friday prayers, with top officials saying watertight security has been put in place to prevent untoward incidents. Police personnel continue to keep vigil near the Jama Masjid, in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.(HT_PRINT)

Additionally, Friday's court hearing on the matter has led to security being further tightened.

Led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Srish Chandra, police teams marched through the busy markets that partially reopened on Thursday.

Most of the shops opened for the first time on Thursday since the November 24 violence over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque that left four persons dead and several others injured.

"The situation is completely peaceful and normal," ASP Chandra told PTI Videos.

Asked about Friday prayers, he said, "Sufficient police force has been deployed and we are prepared to tackle any situation."

Talking to reporters, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the family members of the four persons killed in the Sambhal violence have filed cases against unidentified persons.

One injured person is undergoing treatment in Moradabad whose family members have also lodged an FIR, Singh said.

"Vigilance is being maintained not only in Sambhal, but in all the five districts under Moradabad division," he added.

Asked about the damage caused by the violence that rocked Sambhal on Sunday, the official said an assessment of the losses is in its final stage.

Tension was brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and scores of others were injured in the violence.

Meanwhile, the local police and the district administration called a meeting with Muslim clerics regarding the Friday prayers on Thursday.

Imam Aftab Hussain Warsi of the Shahi Jama Masjid said after the meeting, "May Allah maintain peace like before. I hope everything becomes fine soon."

Mohammad Alauddin Ajmali, the 'shahar qazi', appealed to the people of Sambhal to offer namaz at the mosques in their respective localities.

"We want peace to be established in Sambhal soon. We have appealed to the police that no arrests should be made against the law," he said.

The advocate commissioner's report of the survey is expected to be presented in court on Friday, where both parties will have the opportunity to respond.

Asked about their preparations for the hearing, Gopal Sharma, the lawyer for the Hindu side, said the Muslim side had to respond on the matter in the court.

"Only after their arguments will we decide our future strategy," he said.

Shakeel Ahmed Warsi, representing the Muslim side, said they were also fully prepared.

"I will ask for a copy of whatever case is there till now. We have all the evidence to prove our claim," he said.

Even though normality has started to return to Sambhal, business owners in markets near the mosque claimed they had been suffering losses since violence broke out in the area.

Among the worst hit are shop owners in the bullion market, located about half a kilometre from the mosque.

Ajay Kumar Gupta, a bullion trader, said the market had about 70-80 shops.

"Despite the ongoing wedding season, our sales have dropped considerably. Hardly three customers have come to my shop in the last four days," Gupta said, claiming that the losses of shop owners following the violence ran into crores.

Kushanawaz, an electronics shop owner, said, "We have been sitting idle and finding it difficult to make an earning since the violence."

Rajeev Varshney, district president of the Federation of All India Trade Union, said the traders were the worst hit by such incidents.

"People don't come out of fear, hampering businesses," he said.

Thirty police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused using CCTV camera footage. More than 100 images of suspected rioters from the Kot Garvi area have been released.

Despite the markets and schools reopening, the Internet ban was extended by 48 hours on Wednesday as a "precautionary measure".

The police have arrested 31 people and registered seven FIRs in connection with the violence.

Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal, and 2,750 unidentified individuals.