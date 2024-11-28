Supreme Court to hear plea against Sambhal mosque survey order tomorrow

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal has moved the Supreme Court against a local court's recent order to survey the mosque. The apex court will hear the matter on Friday. The Shahi Mosque in Sambhal (HT File Photo)

The local court had ordered the survey of the mosque in response to a petition that claimed the place of worship was built by the Mughals after demolishing an ancient Hindu temple.

According to the cause list of November 29 uploaded on the apex court's website, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea.

The plea has sought an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge, reported PTI.

"The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation," it said.

During the second tranche of the survey on November 24, a mob pelted stones at officials and torched several vehicles. Four people died in the violence and scores, including police and administration officers, sustained injuries.

The police held a flag march in areas near the Shahi Jama Masjid on Thursday, a day before Friday prayers, with top officials saying watertight security was put in place to prevent violence.

The flag march was led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Srish Chandra.

"Namaz will be offered everywhere as usual. An appeal has been made. DM and SP have also spoken to the mosque committee that it is better if people come in lesser number...the mosque committee agrees to this. We have no issues with people peacefully coming for prayers," said Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the divisional commissioner of Moradabad division.

"We have also held meetings with people, meetings with peace committees and Muslim clerics from various mosques were also held. There is a consensus that tomorrow's namaz is offered peacefully. Everyone will offer namaz at their respective mosques," he added.

The police have arrested 31 people and registered seven FIRs. Among those named as accused are Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood's son Sohail Iqbal.

With inputs from PTI, ANI