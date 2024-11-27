Menu Explore
‘Release photos of BJP supporters who raised slogans’: Akhilesh Yadav on Sambhal violence

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2024 06:47 PM IST

Four people were killed after violence erupted in Sambhal on Sunday over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reacted to the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to recover the cost of damages to public property from protesters involved in the Sambhal violence, saying it should also release the photographs of BJP supporters who allegedly raised slogans.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with his party MPs after 'Samvidhan Divas' function. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with his party MPs after 'Samvidhan Divas' function. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Four people were killed after violence erupted in Sambhal on Sunday over the survey of a Mughal-era mosque. A local court had ordered the survey in response to a plea that claimed the mosque was constructed after the destruction of a Hindu temple.

Also read: Sambhal violence: Uttar Pradesh government to display posters of ‘stone pelters’, recover damage costs

“The way they (BJP) have won elections is by putting pressure on officials and hence they have induced this riot (in Sambhal) to deviate people. If the government is releasing pictures, they should issue the pictures of those BJP supporters who were there during the survey and raised slogans,” he said.

"BJP doesn't run based on Samvidhaan but 'Man Vidhaan'. They use machinery to get votes. If a forensic investigation of EVMs is done, if there is any such investigation, you'll get to know that only one person has cast many votes... This conflict is between Lucknow and Delhi. Those who are in Lucknow want to go to Delhi and in the conflict between Lucknow and Delhi - the brotherhood of Uttar Pradesh is getting destroyed," he added.

He urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of allegations that the Uttar Pradesh police threatened the kin of a Sambhal violence victim and took their thumb impression on a blank piece of paper.

"Threatening someone and taking their thumb impression on a blank paper is also a crime. The honourable Supreme Court should take immediate cognisance and punish all those responsible for this incident by taking punitive action against the guilty government and administration," Yadav said in an X post.

"Only the court will ensure justice," he added.

Police have registered 7 FIRs so far, 4 of which have been registered by the families of the deceased, said the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

He said the police have arrested a total of 27, including three women and three juveniles.

The police have also booked SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq for allegedly instigating violence.

The lawmaker said on Wednesday that he was implicated in the case as the police and the administration wanted to cover up their negligence.

"The police have mentioned my name in the report to hide the truth, to hide their negligence and so that I cannot help my people. I will keep raising my voice for my people to get them their rights and justice," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
