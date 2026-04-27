'Same feeling in India': Congress leader's take on Trump shooting attempt sparks row; BJP says ‘Is it even surprising?’

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar faced criticism after his reaction to a shooting incident at a gala dinner in Washington, DC, which was also attended by President Donald Trump. Many interpreted Wadettiwar's remarks as appearing to justify the act.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (L) reacted to the open firing at a gala dinner in the US that was also attended by Donald Trump

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Wattediwar seemed to suggest that the attack was long time coming, citing Trump's actions and how he has “disturbed” each country. “Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow). The way he has disturbed each country in the world despite being in the top post...Today, Trump has ruined the US to fulfil his own plans,” the Congress leader said, criticising the US-Israeli attack on Iran that later triggered a war which continues to impact all of West Asia.

He said that there's anger among the people over Trump's actions and seemed to suggest that a similar mood prevails in India even though there were no protests here. “Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, this was bound to happen. The same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin,” the Congress leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} While Wadettiwar said that a person holding such an important position shouldn't have been targeted, he also noted that the attack reflected how people will always react to actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Wadettiwar said that a person holding such an important position shouldn't have been targeted, he also noted that the attack reflected how people will always react to actions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video of his remarks is going viral. Watch here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of his remarks is going viral. Watch here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP objects to Congress leader's remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP objects to Congress leader's remarks {{/usCountry}}

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The leader's remarks drew a strong reaction from the BJP, which accused the Congress of trying to incite protests in India. “Is it even surprising anymore ? They have literally hoped and prayed and insisted on repeat of Nepal, Sri Lanka & BDesh style protests and now even this,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X.

He also accused the Congress leader of “wishing for an attack on PM Modi similar to what happened in the US”.

Also Read: After press dinner shooting, Trump justifies $400 million ballroom: ‘Good thing now is…’

“More than 150 times such statements have been made. Until Rahul Gandhi condemns it, why shouldn't it be considered that this is also the sentiment of Rahul Gandhi?," Poonawalla told news agency ANI.

What happened at US gala dinner?

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A shooting incident took place at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Sunday. The suspect was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who was reportedly trying to target all Trump officials, including Donald Trump, in order of highest-ranking to lowest.

Also Read: Who was that man calmly eating amid Trump dinner shooting? It's ‘super agent’ Michael Glantz

The attack took place at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington DC, where the suspect had been staying for days before the shooting.

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