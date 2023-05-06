‘Homosexuality a disorder, will rise if same-sex marriage legalised’: RSS body survey

Amid the ongoing debate over non-heterosexual marriage in the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's women's wing on Saturday stated that homosexuality is a disorder, and will further swell if such marriages are legalised. The statements from the women's group of the Hindu right-wing organisation were based on a poll of 318 medical professionals from eight different paths of treatment, ranging from modern science to Ayurveda, that was performed across the nation.

Same sex marriage: A supporter of the LGBT community takes a selfie with a rainbow flag. (Representational image)

The survey also added that heterosexual relations can lead to the transmission of sexual diseases.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior functionary of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Samwardhini Nyas, said: “Nearly 70 per cent of the doctors and allied medical professionals stated that homosexuality is a disorder while 83 per cent of them confirmed transmission of sexual disease in homosexual relations.”

"From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said.

"Counselling is the better option to cure patients of such a psychological disorder," it added.

The survey further recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising non-heterosexual marriage.

Several religious bodies have vehemently opposed the recognition of non-heterosexual marriage, with some considering it “harmful for human existence”.

Last week, a Hindu religious organisation wrote to chief justice DY Chandrachud claiming that such unions are 'harmful for human existence' and suggested a 'register' to protect and ensure the rights of LFBTQIA+ community members'."India is not only a country of 146 crore (people)... but it is a heritage of ancient Vedic Sanatan religion-culture, tradition, and primitive human sensibilities, where marriage is a very sacred welfare ritual that integrates men and women within family growth, preservation of family values and social responsibilities," the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha said in its letter.

Earlier, the RSS stated that it considers marriage as 'Sanskar' in the Hindu life which is neither for enjoyment nor contract but for social good.

(With inputs from agency)

