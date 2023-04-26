Home / India News / Same-sex marriage hearing Live: Hearing at 11; Center to present arguments in SC
Live

Same-sex marriage hearing Live: Hearing at 11; Center to present arguments in SC

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court hearing LIVE: The top court heard arguments on day 4 on pleas seeking marriage equality.

The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life. (File)
The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life. (File)
ByHT News Desk
Same-sex marriage SC hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Tuesday entered into day 4 of its hearing on a bunch of at least 15 petitions regarding the demand for marriage equality in India.

The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life.

The CJI-led Bench on Special Marriage Act (SMA) interpretation on Tuesday remarked, “…we don't believe Parliament is going to enact anything….there may be unheard voices who may want to preserve their way of life (religious aspect).” The bench is discussing issues with confining the case to only SMA interpretation since other aspects of marriage are governed by the personal laws.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 26, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    Day 5 of non-heterosexual unions hearing will see arguments from the Center

    On Day 4 of the non-heterosexual unions hearing, petitioners wrapped up their arguments in the Supreme Court. 

    Center will be presenting the arguments today. 

same sex marriage

