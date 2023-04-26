Same-sex marriage hearing Live: Hearing at 11; Center to present arguments in SC
The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life.
The CJI-led Bench on Special Marriage Act (SMA) interpretation on Tuesday remarked, “…we don't believe Parliament is going to enact anything….there may be unheard voices who may want to preserve their way of life (religious aspect).” The bench is discussing issues with confining the case to only SMA interpretation since other aspects of marriage are governed by the personal laws.
Apr 26, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Day 5 of non-heterosexual unions hearing will see arguments from the Center
On Day 4 of the non-heterosexual unions hearing, petitioners wrapped up their arguments in the Supreme Court.
Center will be presenting the arguments today.