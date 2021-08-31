Samyukt Kisan Morcha seeks Haryana CM’s resignation over lathi charge on farmers

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation and registration of a case against Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha over the lathi charge on protesting farmers over the weekend.

The Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged a group of protesting farmers in Karnal. The farmers said the police started beating protesters without any provocation, injuring at least 10. Sinha was caught on video telling policemen to “break the heads” of any protester who crossed police barricades.

SKM leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal and Jagjit Singh Dallewal released video messages extending their support to the farmers of Haryana.

The messages came a day after Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni questioned SKM’s silence over the repeated lathi charge on farmers of Haryana.

“We strongly condemn the police action on the farmers in Karnal causing injuries to several farmers and the alleged death of a farmer who had also participated in the agitation. We are with Haryana farmers. We also demand that Khattar should resign immediately, and an FIR be registered against Sinha,” said Rajewal. He slammed Khattar for questioning Punjab farmer leaders for serving sweets to Punjab chief minister over the increase in sugarcane prices. “We greeted the chief minister for highest sugarcane prices in the country. We want to say that if an opponent does a good job, we should appreciate it.”

Dallewal said the farmers were protesting on the call of SKM. “All farmers of the country are with the farmers of Haryana, and they should not think that they are alone in this fight against the BJP-led government in Haryana.” He said the Morcha leaders will support the protest call of Haryana farmer unions on September 7 if their demands were not met.