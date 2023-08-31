Forest officials gun down sandalwood smuggler at Bannerghatta National Park

Bengaluru: Forest authorities, after an increased felling of sandalwood trees in the forests, have intensified their patrols to catch smugglers

A sandalwood smuggler was shot dead by forest officials at the Bannerghatta National Park on Tuesday night in self defence after the smugglers attacked them, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the deceased has been identified as Muniraju (38), from Natuvarahalli in Malur, Kolar district.

Forest authorities, after an increased felling of sandalwood trees in the forests, have intensified their patrols to catch smugglers, said officials in the know of the development.

According to the officials, deputy range forest officer (DRFO) Vinay Kumar and forest guards Michael and Yediyura encountered two smugglers around 1.30 am on Tuesday while they were allegedly felling a sandalwood tree.

The smugglers, unwilling to be apprehended, resorted to violence by attacking the forest staff with sharp weapons, including a sickle, an official added.

DRFO Vinay used his official SBBL (smooth-bore breech loading) gun in self-defence, resulting in the death of one of the smuggler, while the other managed to escape, officials said.

With sandalwood fetching prices over of ₹12,000 per kilogram in the open market, poachers have been looking to enter the forest, said officials.”We have been diligently tracking these smugglers for the past two months as incidents of smuggling have surged,” Kalkere Wildlife Wing RFO Gururaja Sankeshwara said.

Bannerghatta Police inspector SA Umashankar said that forest officials’ use of force in self-defence, led to the demise of the accused. “Our investigation has revealed that forest officials acted out of necessity,” he stated. The police also recovered evidence from the scene, including a machete, sawing machine, sickle, and torch.

Police have registered cases against the smugglers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of criminal force on a government servant to deter duty (IPC 353), theft (IPC 379), and attempted murder (IPC 307). Additionally, charges have been filed under the Wildlife Conservation Act and the Karnataka Forest Act.

Amid the unfolding investigation, Bengaluru rural deputy commissioner Dayananda and superintendent of police Mallikarjuna Baladandi visited the site to investigate into the incident.

