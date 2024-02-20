Calcutta HC pulls up Mamata govt on Sheikh Shahjahan: ‘Main accused not arrested yet'

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday made stern observations on Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of land grab and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal. LocaL TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

"It could mean that the state police machinery doesn't have the wherewithal to secure him or (he) is outside the jurisdiction of the state police," the court observed during the hearing of an appeal by the Mamata Banerjee government challenging the single bench order, which had also stayed imposition of Section 144 of CrPC in some areas of Sandeshkhali by the administration.

"If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, then that person should not be encouraged by the ruling dispensation," PTI quoted the high court as saying.



Several women have come out to level serious allegations of sexual assault by Shahjahan and his supporters on gunpoint at their local TMC office in the North 24 Parganas district village.



Shahjahan has been on the run ever since his supporters attacked Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5, who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam probe.



During the hearing on Tuesday, the high court said that the Bengal police have not been able to apprehend the TMC leader despite several cases having been registered against him over allegations of attack on ED officials.

“If Shajahan continues to be on the run, then law and order problems will obviously arise as he has his supporter,” the court noted, adding that he could be asked to appear before the court.

Calcutta high court chief justice T S Sivagnanam said that on the day he will be asked to appear, along with the state, the ED and the CBI will also be directed to be present.