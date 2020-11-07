e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sangh affiliate opposes cracker ban

Sangh affiliate opposes cracker ban

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:30 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
         

NEW DELHI: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has criticized the complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali in states like Delhi. It said it has been done even as green firecrackers certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute are known to cause 30% less pollution.

SJM said the complete ban will adversely affect the industry in places like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well as the livelihoods of nearly one million.

Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, and Karnataka have banned the use of firecrackers including the green firecrackers in view of the worsening air quality.

The SJM has opposed the bans saying they are based on “false propaganda in terms of ill effects of firecrackers.”

SJM’s national co-convenor, Ashwani Mahajan, in a statement, said: “…For some time, without any factual information, governments have been taking action like banning all types of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, which is completely inappropriate.”

Mahajan said it has to be understood that till now the pollution caused by firecrackers was primarily due to illegally imported firecrackers from China. “There has been pollution due to the mixing of potassium nitrate and sulfur in Chinese firecrackers.” He backed green firecrackers and said the “pollution-free firecrackers” are made in India and are free from potassium nitrate and sulfur and other pollutants such as aluminium, lithium, arsenic, and mercury have been reduced to the minimum.

SJM asked the governments to revisit the ban on all types of firecrackers. It regretted that government agencies have failed to solve the problem of stubble burning, which contributes to pollution in the national capital and surrounding areas.

“Swadeshi Jagran Manch also urges all state governments to make efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem of pollution of stubble burning. Swadeshi Jagran Manch wishes to underline that the Hon’ble Supreme Court in its order in October 2018 has given permission to firecrackers for two hours on the occasion of Deepawali, keeping in view the tradition of burning firecrackers on the occasion of Deepawali and the livelihood of lakhs of people engaged in cracker production,” Mahajan said.

tags
top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
Bihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In