Sangh, BJP different entities: Mohan Bhagwat

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 04:50 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the union government are different entities that can have divergent views.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the ideological fount of the BJP.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief however asserted that both the BJP and the Sangh can disagree with each other and can’t be answerable for each other’s deeds and actions.

He was speaking at the concluding session of two-day conclave organised by RSS affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SUN) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The political opponents and critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party have often accused the BJP of toeing the Sangh’s agenda, especially in areas such as education, culture and foreign policy.

Bhagwat, however, chose to deny this. He said since there are individuals in Bharatiya Janata Party and the government who have Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background, they listen to the issues raised by the Sangh, but it is not necessary for them to agree with the demands.

He said once any party comes to power, it is national interest that become its priority.

