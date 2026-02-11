Sanjay Kapur will case: Delhi HC seeks reply from Rani Kapur on Priya’s perjury plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on an application filed by Priya Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, seeking the initiation of perjury proceedings against her mother-in-law, Rani Kapur, for allegedly making false statements in her suit concerning the Rani Kapur Family Trust. This came a day after the court urged the family members to resolve their differences. Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, leaves from Patiala House Court, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Sunjay Kapur, chairperson of automotive component manufacturer Sona Comstar, died of cardiac arrest while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025. He was earlier married to designer Nandita Mahtani and later to actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children — Samaira and Kiaan.

After their divorce in 2016, he married Priya in 2017, and they had a son, Azarius. The Rani Kapur Family Trust was constituted under a trust deed dated October 26, 2017, and holds shares in Sona Comstar.

Following Sunjay’s death, Samaira and Kiaan moved the high court seeking a one-fifth share under their father’s will. Rani also filed a suit in January seeking to declare the trust “null” and “void,” alleging that her late son and daughter-in-law, Priya, fraudulently constituted it to unlawfully divest her of assets bequeathed to her by her husband, SK Kapur, founder of Sona Comstar.

On Tuesday, however, the court suggested that the family members, including Rani, resolve their differences through mediation in a “peaceful manner,” describing the situation as “sorry.” Justice Mini Pushkarna asked counsel for the parties to seek instructions, observing that all were grieving in different ways and had suffered losses. The court emphasised the need to move forward while preserving family relationships.

On Wednesday, Justice Pushkarna asked Rani and 22 others — including her seven grandchildren, Nitin Sharma and Dinesh Agarwal, witnesses to the will that purportedly bequeaths Sunjay Kapur’s entire estate to Priya — to file their responses to Priya’s application.

The court also asked them to respond to Priya’s plea seeking dismissal of Rani’s suit on the ground that it contains false statements.

This came after Priya’s counsel, Akhil Sibal, pressed for the applications, arguing that Rani had falsely claimed in her suit that she never signed or saw the RK Family Trust Deed and received a copy only in July and November 2025. He contended that extensive documentary evidence contradicted these claims and had been deliberately suppressed to mislead the court.

Sibal referred to a notarised affidavit dated March 19, 2024, in which Rani allegedly acknowledged being a trustee of the RK Family Trust, confirmed her participation in meetings, verified her signatures on meeting minutes, and affirmed decisions taken at meetings held on February 9, 2018, and August 9, 2018, regarding the transfer of shares in various Sona Group companies to the trust.

However, Rani and her grandchild, Nyna Kapur Koirala (Mandhira’s daughter), objected to the maintainability of the applications, arguing that Priya had already filed an application seeking rejection of Rani’s suit.

The matter will next be heard on March 23.