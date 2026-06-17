Sanjay Raut defends ‘abusive’ language for Sena UBT rebel MPs, says it’s ‘regular usage in Maharashtra’

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut defended the language he used for suspected rebel MPs in a press conference on Wednesday, saying such language is part of "regular usage in Maharashtra" and asserted that he is aware of what language to use when.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

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“We use such words in Marathi language. What is wrong with it? I very well know which language to use and when. Only a language which a person understands must be used,” Raut told news agency ANI.

He further said that this language is not used in Parliament. He also remarked on what is to be said for a person who leaves the party by accepting money. Follow live updates

“I have not used this language in the Parliament. What will you say about a person who leaves a party by accepting ₹15 crores? Will you shower flower petals on such a person?,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Raut clarified that he had submitted a written report to the Lok Sabha speaker based on the media reports of MPs breaking away from the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raut clarified that he had submitted a written report to the Lok Sabha speaker based on the media reports of MPs breaking away from the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I didn't talk about anything. I just went to see the news that was coming. That someone is separating from our party and making a new one. This is wrong. So, I gave a letter to the Speaker. Does anyone like this come to you? I have given a caveat. So, take care of the rules and regulations. Take care of the Supreme Court's ruling. That's all,” Raut added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I didn't talk about anything. I just went to see the news that was coming. That someone is separating from our party and making a new one. This is wrong. So, I gave a letter to the Speaker. Does anyone like this come to you? I have given a caveat. So, take care of the rules and regulations. Take care of the Supreme Court's ruling. That's all,” Raut added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that no MPs had communicated with the party regarding the split. “No one has officially communicated with us. Yes. We have called for a party meeting tomorrow. We have called everyone.” Raut hurls abuses at MPs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that no MPs had communicated with the party regarding the split. “No one has officially communicated with us. Yes. We have called for a party meeting tomorrow. We have called everyone.” Raut hurls abuses at MPs {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing a press conference with three of the nine MPs reportedly on Uddhav Thackeray's side, Raut on Wednesday hurled abuses at the suspected party rebel MPs and asked the media to not “cut his statements.”

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi along with party MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, Raut said that those wishing to leave the party should first resign from their posts.

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"If anyone wants to go, they can resign and leave. If such reports emerge about our MPs, then they should refute them. This time, the people of Maharashtra will not remain silent," he said.

"Whatever is said, these are slang; it is not meant for anyone in particular. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics in the public sphere, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person,” he added.

Raut’s heated comments come as Sena (UBT) is looking at a possible rift, with at least 6 MPs likely to merge with Shinde-led Sena. The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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