Cases against Kunal Kamra rise after 'traitor' jab, a request from Team Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday demanded special protection for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, similar to the one granted to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, as Mumbai police registered more cases against him for his joke allegedly targeting state Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Kunal Kamra has got the backing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.(Instagram: Kunal Kamra/ PTI)

The Rajya Sabha MP said that just like Kangana Ranaut was given protection following her "rift" with Shiv Sena, Kamra should be provided the same.

“I also demand that the Maharashtra Govt should provide special protection to Kunal Kamra. Kangana Ranaut was also provided special force for her security when she had a rift with us,” news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying.

More cases against Kunal Kamra

Cases were registered under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Khar police station on Saturday after complaints were transferred from various police stations.

The cases were registered based on the complaints of Sanjay Bhujbal, the Jalgaon city chief of the Shiv Sena; Sunil Jadhav, a hotelier and the party’s Nandgaon city chief; and Mayur Borse, the Manmad city chief of Shinde’s party. All three complainants claimed that Kamra defamed Shinde during his show.

Kunal Kamra, a resident of Tamil Nadu, was granted anticipatory bail till April 7 by the Madras High Court, allowing him time to approach courts in Maharashtra.

The comedian filed a petition before the court citing temporary inability to approach Maharashtra courts due to public threats to assault from Shiv Sena workers. Kamra had pointed out newspaper reports in support of his contentions.

Mumbai police have already sent two summons to Kamra since first registration of the First Information Report (FIR) on March 24.

Owaisi defends Kunal Kamra

AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi backed the comedian over the controversy and questioned the need to take his satire as a personal attack when he had not named anyone.

“Kunal Kamra is a standup comedian. He is not a politician. He has no interest in contesting elections. He has not named Eknath Shinde, but Eknath Shinde, his party, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra have taken it on a personal level. How can you call him a 'gaddar'? The biggest traitor in this country is one who forgets the rule of law. The biggest traitor in this country, or 'gaddar' in this country, is the one who applies the law selectively,” Owaisi said.