'This is legal, mine wasn't': Kangana Ranaut on demolition over Kunal Kamra's Eknath Shinde joke

On comedian Kunal Kamra's controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday asked “what are the credentials” of the people who insult and defame someone “for two minutes of fame”. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials demolished the illegal portion of Habitat Studio in Khar, Mumbai after Shiv Sena workers vandalized it following comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly mocked Deputy CM Shri Eknath Shinde (PTI)

Comedian Kunal Kamra stoked controversy with his stand-up act in which performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

Reacting to the Kunal Kamra row, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, “...We should think where society is heading when someone does this only for 2 minutes of fame...You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone...A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them...Who are these people, and what are their credentials? If they can write, they should do so in literature...Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy...”

Kangana defends demolition drive

Defending the demolition carried out at the hotel where the gig was filmed, Kangana Ranaut said that it was done legally, but added that the demolition of her bungalow illegally done."

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation visited the ransacked venue and said they had razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel, according to officials.

In 2020, the then CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal portions of her Kangana Ranaut's Bandra Bungalow.

The demolition took place in the backdrop of Kangana Ranaut's war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena on the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and Mumbai police.

Shinde on Kunal Kamra joke

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday likened comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at him to taking "supari" (contract) to speak against someone, and said there should be a decorum while making a satire, otherwise the "action causes a reaction".

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments.

The Shiv Sena leader further said he does not focus on who says what as his work speaks for him.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and made those remarks, Shinde said the other person should also maintain a certain level.

"Otherwise, action causes reaction," he said.

"I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism," the Dy CM added.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.