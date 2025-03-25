Eknath Shinde's 1st reaction on Kunal Kamra row: ‘Understand satire, but...’

Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has broken his silence on the row over Kunal Kamra's alleged joke against him, saying that "we understand satire, but there should be limit". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made his first comments on the row over Kunal Kamra's alleged joke on him. (PTI)

Comedian Kunal Kamra had courted a massive controversy on Sunday after he allegedly made a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) joke on Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. Without taking any names, Kamra had seemingly mocked Shinde by modifying a song from the Hindi movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Shiv Sena leaders had heavily criticised Kamra for his remarks, with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis urging Kamra to apologise for his "low-level comedy".

"Freedom of speech is there and we understand satire, but there should be a limit," Shinde said in his first statement on the row.

‘Working for someone’

Further, in what seemed like an apparent jibe at the opposition, Shinde also said that the comedian's alleged joke on him is “like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone”.

He took a swipe at Kamra and said that this same person had made comments on the Prime Minister, the Supreme Court of India, journalist Arnab Goswami and some other industrialists. "This is not freedom of speech, this is working for someone," Shinde quipped.

Notably, Shiv Sena workers had stormed the Habitat comedy club, which hosted Kamra's show, and vandalised it. Several party leaders were also detained and arrested by Mumbai police for the damage caused to the venue.

Reacting to the vandalism caused by Shiv Sainiks (workers of Shiv Sena), Shinde said that the "other person should also maintain certain level, otherwise, action causes reaction".

An FIR was also registered at the Khar police station against some 19 Shiv Sena leaders and workers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135, and Maharashtra Police Act sections 37(1) and 135.

What did Kunal Kamra say?

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra also responded to the controversy over his alleged 'traitor' remark on the deputy CM and asserted that freedom of expression should not be limited to praising those in power.

He maintained that his right to make jokes about public figures remains unchanged, adding that he will not apologise for his comment.

Kamra said that he was ready to cooperate with legal authorities for any lawful action.

He also condemned the attack on the comedy club where his recent special was filmed, saying that the "Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party".

"Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra added.