Kunal Kamra's first reaction on Shinde row: ‘Not against law to poke fun at leaders’

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra responded to the controversy over his ‘traitor’ remark about Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday night, asserting that freedom of expression should not be limited to praising the powerful. He maintained that his right to make jokes about public figures remains unchanged and stated that he will not apologise for his comment. Kamra added that he is ready to cooperate with legal authorities for any lawful action. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

Following his remark, Shiv Sena workers vandalised a Mumbai studio where Kamra had recorded his show on Monday. The Habitat comedy club, which was affected by the attack, announced a temporary closure.

An FIR has already been registered against Kamra.

Addressing the mob responsible for the attack on Habitat, Kamra stated: “An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served.”

In response to political leaders issuing threats, he asserted:

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

Kamra reiterated his willingness to cooperate with the police and courts but questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resorted to vandalism. He also pointed out that unelected BMC officials demolished parts of Habitat without prior notice, remarking:

“But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition.”

Addressing those leaking his number and harassing him with calls, Kamra said:

“To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you've realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate.”

He also called out the media's role in covering the controversy, stating:

“To the media faithfully reporting this circus: Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM) I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down.”

Studio checked by Mumbai's civic body

The studio in Khar where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra recorded his show, which included the controversial "traitor" remark about Eknath Shinde, was inspected by Mumbai's civic body on Monday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out the inspection a day after Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat studio and the Unicontinental hotel, where it is located, late Sunday night.

Following the attack, Habitat Studio announced its closure on Monday. In an Instagram post, the studio expressed its distress, stating, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

The studio also clarified that artists are solely responsible for their opinions and creative expressions, emphasising that it has no involvement in the content performed at the venue.