Sanjay Raut doubles down on abuses for rebel Uddhav Sena MPs on camera, then says ‘don’t cut'

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday doubled down on his abusive tirade against the ‘rebel’ MPs who skipped a key meeting of the party’s parliamentary wing amid speculation of an internal split and an attempt to form a separate grouping ahead of a possible merger with the Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Raut, left, and Arvind Sawant during a press conference, in New Delhi.(PTI)

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On Thursday, six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs were absent from the crucial meeting, adding to rumours of divisions within the party. The gathering was seen as a test of support for Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and whether he could prevent a break-up in the Lok Sabha unit. Track live updates related to Sena (UBT) crisis here.

Sanjay Raut’s abusive rant continues

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Raut once again targeted the absent MPs, calling them "traitors, dishonest, and frauds".

On camera, he repeatedly used the word “Ga**u” while referring to the rebel MPs and asked reporters not to “cut the word”. Raut said that the lawmakers had "betrayed" the party through their "rebellion".

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{{^usCountry}} Later, Raut defended the use of the language and said that he “did not use any wrong words”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, Raut defended the use of the language and said that he “did not use any wrong words”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Those traitors, those dishonest people in society and in politics, the traitors and dishonest people, one should use exactly that kind of language for them... In every party, whoever is dishonest, whether in Congress, whether in the Aam Aadmi Party, whether in Shiv Sena, or in Nationalist Congress Party, they deserve to be dealt with in this same language,” he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those traitors, those dishonest people in society and in politics, the traitors and dishonest people, one should use exactly that kind of language for them... In every party, whoever is dishonest, whether in Congress, whether in the Aam Aadmi Party, whether in Shiv Sena, or in Nationalist Congress Party, they deserve to be dealt with in this same language,” he told news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rajya Sabha MP had used similar language on Wednesday and later defended his remarks, saying such expressions are in "regular usage in Maharashtra". He also said he knows what kind of language is appropriate and when to use it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajya Sabha MP had used similar language on Wednesday and later defended his remarks, saying such expressions are in "regular usage in Maharashtra". He also said he knows what kind of language is appropriate and when to use it. {{/usCountry}}

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While hurling abuses at the ‘rebels’, Raut urged the media not to “cut his statements”.

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Sena (UBT) split on the way?

Speculation was already rife about the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Lok Sabha ranks, however, the issue escalated after six of the party's nine MPs skipped the important parliamentary party meeting in the national capital.

After the meeting, Raut alleged that the rebel MPs had received another ₹10 crore each and had been shifted to a secure location in Rajasthan.

"Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have been given an additional ₹10 crore each. Earlier, they were given ₹15 crore each. They have moved from Delhi to a safe location in Rajasthan," he said.

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On Wednesday, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Patil and Omraje Nimbalkar, had signed a letter saying they had created a separate group. However, Sanjay Patil later indicated that he was not part of the faction, leading to uncertainty over the exact strength of the rebels.

On Thursday, six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs were absent from the crucial meeting.

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“We are told that they submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” Sena secretary Kiran Pawaskar told HT.

While Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said show-cause notices would be served to the six lawmakers, Raut claimed that their absence from the meeting would be treated as a breach of the party whip.

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