Sanjay Raut explains what just happened in Maharashtra - in a photo

In a cryptic tweet, Sanjay Raut explained what exactly happened in Maharashtra, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the chief minister's post facing the rebellion from Eknath Shinde. 
A day after the collapse of the MVA alliance in Maharashrea, Sanjay Raut posted two tweets on  Thursday. (HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 10:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

A day after the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday tweeted a sketch of a man (Uddhav Thackeray) stabbed from the back and said, "This is exactly what happened". In his first tweet on Thursday, Raut posted the logo of the Shiv Sena and tweeted 'Jai Maharashtra'. The rebellion that toppled the Sena-Congress alliance in the state came from Shiv Sena and the Sena leaders reiterated that they have been backstabbed by 'their own'. Raut on Thursday once again remembered and reminded people of the backstabbing. Also Read | Nana Patole's message as Uddhav Thackeray resigns: ‘One of the best CMs ever…'

Interacting with reporters on Thursday, Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena is not born for power, but power is born for Shiv Sena. "This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work and come to power on our own once again," the Sena leader said. Talking about the moment Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation, Raut said, “We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste and religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him."

Outgoing chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said several times in his interaction with the party cadre after the rebellion began that he has been backstabbed -- as the dissidence came from his own party, not from the alliance partners. In past week, Uddhav revealed that he got an inkling of the rebellion under Eknath Shinde and had a word with Shinde as well. When Shinde told him that many Sena MLAs wanted to join hands with the BJP, Uddhav sought a list of the names of those MLAs.

In his emotional appeal, Uddhav earlier recounted how Eknath Shinde got the ministry of Urban Development, a department which generally rests with the chief minister. Uddhav also referred to Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde who is a Shiv Sena MP.

Aaditya Thackeray earlier said Uddhav had offered the chief minister's post to Eknath Shinde before the rebellion began but he did not accept the offer and started weeping. The rebellion took place a month later.

