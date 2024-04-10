 Sanjay Raut questions Raj Thackeray's BJP tilt: ‘Which file opened?’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Raut questions Raj Thackeray's BJP tilt: ‘Which file opened?’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 01:35 PM IST

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday extended unconditional support to the ruling alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday questioned the motive behind MNS chief Raj Thackeray extending "unconditional" support to the BJP, claiming "some file might have been opened".

MNS chief Raj Thackeray public meeting at Shivaji Park. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
MNS chief Raj Thackeray public meeting at Shivaji Park. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

"Now what kind of miracle has happened suddenly, we should ask this from him (Raj Thackeray). You have suddenly turned around and are supporting the enemies of Maharashtra, what will you tell the public? What is the reason behind this? Which file has been opened?," he said today.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday extended unconditional support to the ruling alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

At an event in Maharashtra on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray said his party's support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance.

"Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) unconditionally supports the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP. This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections," Raj Thackeray said.

He said he had had a close relationship with the BJP since the 1990s, when the party formed an alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena. He also claimed that he was the first to say that Narendra Modi should be the prime minister of India.

Also read: Raj Thackeray says ‘was first to say Narendra Modi should be PM’; Congress takes 'lamb' jibe

"Shiv Sena had formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party around 1990. After that my closeness increased with BJP, I had good relations with Gopinath Munde, Pramod Mahajan. I went to Gujarat and established relations with Narendra Modi (the chief minister of Gujarat at the time). After coming back from there I was asked how Gujarat is. I said development is taking place in Gujarat, but Maharashtra is much ahead. I was the first person in the country who said that Narendra Modi should be the prime minister of the country," Thackeray said.

Raj Thackeray also claimed he never made personal comments against PM Modi.

"The first tweet supporting Article 370 was mine. I am going to the rally in support of CAA NRC. I never made personal comments. I did not comment the way Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are commenting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India is the youngest country in the world, it is expected from Modi ji to leave everything and focus on the youth of the country. This is the future of the country," Raj Thackeray added.

Also read: Mixed reactions in BJP to Raj’s potential tie-up with party

The Congress on Tuesday attacked Raj Thackeray, saying a tiger had become a lamb.

“When Raj Thackeray visited Delhi, it was evident that he would go with the BJP. But we did not expect that a tiger would turn into a lamb so soon. Will a fighter like Raj Thackeray become a slave?” Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Sanjay Raut questions Raj Thackeray's BJP tilt: ‘Which file opened?’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On