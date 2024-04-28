Sanjay Raut reacts to PM Modi's ‘5 prime ministers in 5 years' jibe at INDIA bloc

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims of “5 PMs in five years” if the INDIA bloc is elected to power after the Lok Sabha election 2024. Sanjay Raut said it was the INDIA bloc's prerogative to choose the prime minister. He added that they would even make two or four prime ministers in a year, but wouldn't let the country go towards dictatorship. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut(PTI)

"... A coalition government is much better than a democratically elected dictator. Who we choose as our Prime Minister is our wish. We will even make two or four Prime Ministers in a year, but we will not let our country go towards dictatorship," said Sanjay Raut.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Sanjay Raut also claimed that the NDA was losing in both phases of the Lok Sabha election 2024 held till now. “On June 4 (date of counting votes), you will learn that the INDIA bloc is crossing 300 seats.”

Recently, addressing a poll rally, Modi had claimed that the INDIA bloc would resort to a “one year, one PM” formula, leading to "5 prime ministers in 5 years". He asked the people if such an arrangement was acceptable to them. Modi said, “Can we create such a situation in the country?. The world would mock us for it. India's current good image in the world would be shattered.”

ALSO READ| Maharashtra votes 2024: Why do the powerful Marathas want to be tagged backward?

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which are members of the INDIA bloc, have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra elects 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. As per MVA's seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 21 seats, Congress will fight on 17 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will put up candidates in 10 seats. Voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20. The results will be declared on June 4.