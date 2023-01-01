Sanjay Raut's prediction for Rahul Gandhi: 'If this new avatar continues...'

Amid fervent talks of Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut threw his weight behind Rahul Gandhi as he heaped praises on the Congress leader and the Bharat Jodo Yatra -- in his weekly column Rokthok in party's mouthpiece Saamana.

In a recap of the year 2022, Sanjay Raut said the country and Maharashtra only saw deception, courtesy of the government in the Centre. But amid this, Rahul Gandhi started his journey of truth and courage, Sanjay Raut said. "The yatra has reached New Delhi and many conspiracies were hatched to stop the yatra," the Shiv Sena leader said. "In this biting cold of Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is just wearing a t-shirt and his reply to repeated questions on his t-shirt was heart-rending that this question is never asked to the poor and labour class," Sanjay Raut said. "2022 saw a new avatar of Rahul Gandhi. If this continues in 2023, then there 2024 may see a political change," the Shiv Sena MP added.

The speculations over Rahul Gandhi's next step after the yatra ends are rife. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath recently said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition's prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power," he said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, proverbially known for his secret ambition for the PM's chair, on Saturday said he is open to the idea of Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate in the 2024 elections. “We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we decide on everything,” Nitish Kumar said.

On Saturday, as Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, he said he likes and respects the regional opposition parties and feels that the role of the Congress is to provide a national framework to these regional parties where there is mutual respect.

