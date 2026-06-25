Sanjay Raut seeks action against rebel Sena-UBT MP over 'throw bombs at protestors' remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday sought action against MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently joined the ruling Shiv Sena, over his alleged comment about "throwing bombs" at protesters, claiming this amounts to terrorism and criminal intent. Sanjay Raut claimed Patil's statements constitute evidence of threats, terrorism, and criminal intent. (ANI)

In a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Raut also claimed that six MPs, who recently switched over from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, have become a subject of public outrage across the country.

There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra against this split, and people are staging protests at various places because they feel that voters have been grossly "betrayed". Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable are constitutional rights of citizens, the Rajya Sabha member said.

However, the "rebel" MP from Mumbai North East, Sanjay Patil, has threatened the protesters with death, he claimed.

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Raut alleged that Patil said if anyone protests against him, he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and "kill them".

The Sena (UBT) leader said an MP threatening to use bombs is deeply alarming. If these bombs have been manufactured or stored at his residence, an immediate search of his premises should be conducted. Assistance from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) should be sought for this purpose. If these bombs were obtained from any terrorist organisation or criminal network, then this becomes a grave issue of national security, he said.

Notably, after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, Sanjay Patil told media persons that when his father Dina Patil (former Congress MLA) was attacked, they had killed five people, without providing details of the purported incident.

He was apparently responding to Raut's call of "Operation Tudva" (bash up) after six of the nine Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs switched over to the rival Sena.

Also Read: 'Explosions to continue': After 6 UBT rebels shift to Shinde Sena, a warning 'for more'

Raut claimed that Patil also stated not to mess with him and before protesting against him, people should take out a life insurance policy, adding that he will send them "either to the crematorium or to the hospital". While issuing this threat, Patil spoke about "killing" five people, he alleged in his letter to the police.

Raut seeks probe He said an investigation should be conducted into who these five people were, and when and why Sanjay Patil allegedly killed them. Since he has himself made this admission, a murder case should be immediately registered against him, he said.

Raut claimed Patil's statements constitute evidence of threats, terrorism, and criminal intent. "Immediate action should be taken against him. Otherwise, I will be compelled to seek legal remedies before the courts in the interest of public safety," he said.

"In such a case, he should be immediately arrested under the UAPA for involvement in terrorist and anti-national activities," he said in the letter.

There is widespread concern in society due to the threats issued by MP Patil, Raut said." I would also like to specifically place on record that if any political worker is attacked or murdered during this period, full responsibility should rest with Sanjay Patil," he added.