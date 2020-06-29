Sanjaya Baru duped on pretext of online delivery: Police

india

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:01 IST

The Delhi Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur for allegedly duping political commentator Sanjaya Baru after promising online liquor delivery, officers aware of the matter said. Baru, who served as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s media adviser, had ordered liquor worth ₹24,000 online. He approached the police after realising he had been conned.

The officers said the arrested man, Akib Javed, has duped many people using a similar modus operandi since the lockdown was imposed in late March, and liquor shops were closed.

Baru confirmed he was duped but said he did not want to comment further. The police said on June 2, Baru ordered the liquor after searching online and found what he believed was a south Delhi liquor store. “He placed the order over the phone and was assured on-time delivery after he made the payment online. But after he paid, the person who took his order switched off his phone,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.