Santosh K Gangwar, 8 time Lok Sabha Poll winner, joins PM Modi’s Cabinet

Santosh Gangwar, 70, is a veteran parliamentarian who lost from his traditional Bareilly seat just once in 2009 ever since his electoral debut in 1989. He has won the Lok Sabha election eight times.

An active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he was first elected as an MP from Bareilly in 1989 and represented the constituency for six consecutive terms till 2009.

He was defeated by Congress’s Praveen Singh Aron, but wrested back his seat in 2014 and retained it in 2019.

Gangwar also went to jail during the Emergency. Born in a family of farmers in Tiulya villag, Gangwar attended the Agra University and Rohilkhand University from where he completed his BSc and LLB, respectively.

