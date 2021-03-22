IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Saradha scam: CBI carries out searches at offices of three SEBI officials
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Saradha scam: CBI carries out searches at offices of three SEBI officials

The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:55 PM IST

The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the offices of three Securities and Exchange Board of India officials in connection with their alleged role in saving Saradha Ponzi scheme scam operators, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. However, the names of the three officers have been withheld, they said. 

There are multiple FIRs against the Saradha Group in West Bengal, in which it has been alleged that thousands of investors were allegedly duped by company officials and their associates who swindled their deposits. The incident took West Bengal by storm and generated great controversy since several leaders of ruling Trinamool Congress were said to have been allegedly involved with the scam.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, Madan Mitra and Vivek Gupta, in connection with the multi-crore chit fund scam. Both Mitra and Gupta have been fielded as TMC candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Also Read: ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned

The central agency also summoned another former TMC MP, Ahmed Hassan Imran, and two former IPS officers, Rajat Majumdar and Surajit Kar Purkayastha, in connection with the same case on March 24 and 25. Earlier last week, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was summoned. It is to be noted that Ghosh and Mitra had earlier been arrested in connection with the incident but were later released on bail.

Among other prominent leaders, Mukul Roy, then a TMC MP and a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, had initially been named in the case and was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In 2017, he joined the BJP. Presently, the ED has asked him to submit details of all the bank accounts that he and his wife have been in possession of since 2013.

The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.


(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saradha ponzi scheme case saradha fund case saradha chit fund case + 1 more

Related Stories

Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.(HT Photo)
Mitra, who has been fielded by the party from Kamarhati assembly constituency, was, in the past, arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the case, and later granted bail.(HT Photo)
kolkata news

Saradha scam: TMC's Madan Mitra, Vivek Gupta depose before ED officials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The agency, probing the money-laundering aspect of the multi-crore Saradha scam, has also sent notices to former IPS officers Surajit Kar Purkayashtha and Rajat Majumdar.
READ FULL STORY
Image for representation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Image for representation.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
kolkata news

Saradha chit fund owner’s letter from jail accuses Bengal politicians of accepting crores

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena | Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON DEC 06, 2020 11:23 PM IST
The letter says that Sen is pained to see that those who took the money are “now joining the BJP.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
The BJP led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.(Image via Twitter)
india news

Goa municipal election results 2021: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:18 PM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party- (BJP) led panel won 25 out of 30 seats in the municipal elections in Panaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
Representational Image(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Saradha scam: CBI carries out searches at offices of three SEBI officials

Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court had handed over the Saradha chit fund scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

'Vision of self-reliance India is dependent on water connectivity,' says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and chief minister of Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also part of the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat urged people he met in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19. (PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Tirath Singh Rawat met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
Stan Swamy. (HT file)
india news

Bhima Koregaon case: NIA court refuses bail to Stan Swamy

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Swamy had moved bail plea in November last year, claiming that he has been falsely implicated due to the nature of his writings about caste and land struggles of the people in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.(Photo via Twitter)
india news

Priced at 498-500 per share, Barbeque Nation IPO to open on Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:11 PM IST
The three-day public issue will conclude on March 26, according to the company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
india news

Over 84% of India's daily Covid-19 cases reported from 6 states

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • India reported 46,951 new infections between Sunday and Monday morning, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 11,646,081, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP-backed panel sweeps corporation polls in Goa’s Panaji

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The BJP’s gamble to back the panel set up by newly inducted Atanasio Monserrate at the cost of the party’s old guard paid off spectacularly in the municipal elections in Panaji with the panel winning 25 of the 30 seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Bihar Congress unit proposes district-level dharna on farmers’ issues

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The Congress plans to hold four to five regional level farmers’ conclave next month before holding a mega rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to highlight the shortcomings of the new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
india news

Gujarat: Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The by-election for the Morva Hadaf seat is slated to be held on April 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
india news

Nagaland begins integrated settled farming project

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The pilot project has been launched at Boke-Botsa under Kohima district, where eight departments and a public undertaking are converging for the first time to work with the village community
READ FULL STORY
Close
ANI file photo
ANI file photo
india news

4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
india news

Next round of India-China talks looks positive on Gogra-Hot Springs

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Indian military commanders have noted the Chinese effort to invest heavily in significant surveillance capabilities along the border with battle-ready force in depth areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:58 AM IST
As part of the government’s strategy to promote preventive healthcare, these health and wellness centres have also been screening individuals above the age of 30 for non-communicable diseases
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP