Saran hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 11 as eight more die

The death toll in Wednesday’s hooch tragedy at Noniatoli under Maker police station of Bihar’s Saran district has risen to 11 with eight more people dying since Thursday night and on Friday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena has confirmed the death of 11 people so far and admitted that consumption of spurious liquor may have been the cause. “I have got reports about the deaths and investigation is on. The trail of liquor smuggling to the area is being established. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Maker police station Niraj Mishra and the chowkidar of Phulwaria Bhatha village has been suspended for liquor smuggling/selling under their jurisdiction,” he added.

The incident has exposed the futility of the prohibition drive due to poor implementation on the ground, since this year alone seven such incidents have been reported, leading to the death of nearly 25 people, in Saran district.

Saran SP Santosh Kumar said that several people have been detained in this connection and evidence is being collected to establish how liquor reached the village and who supplied it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have also spoken to the villagers and urged them to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. No innocent person will be harassed. The police have also spoken to those admitted to the hospital,” said SP, adding that DSPs of Marhaura and Sonpur are camping in the village. “We have started investigation into the incident,” he said.

Angry over the incident, the locals have taken to the streets in protest and blocked the main road at the intersection linking Patna, Siwan and Muzaffarpur. They also blocked National Highway-722 and State Highway-73 and disrupted vehicular traffic for more than six hours and raised slogans against the police and administration for their alleged nexus with the liquor mafia. They alleged that one Ramanand Manjhi is running an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in the area for the last few years with the connivance of local police and excise officials. Concerned officials were aware of the illegal trade but did not bother to stop it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The smuggling and sale of liquor happens with the connivance of the local police/ excise department and it goes on unabated,” said the angry protestors.

Upendra Mahto, Akhilesh Mahto, Ramnath Mahto and Chandeshwar Mahto, who are admitted to the Chhapra Sadar hospital, said they started experiencing blurred vision 7-8 hours after consuming the spurious liquor. “When our situation deteriorated, we were admitted to hospital,” they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON