Sasikala backs Panneerselvam’s son, hits out at Palaniswami

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala, who is still trying to reclaim the party, came out in support of expelled leader O Panneerselvam’s son and MP O Ravindranath who was also removed from the party.

Ravindranath is the only AIADMK MP in the Lok Sabha.

Without taking any names in her two-page statement, Sasikala criticised new interim general secretary Edappadi Palanisami for the situation. She slammed Palaniswami for placing his “selfish interests” over the AIADMK and told the cadre that the party will be restored to its past glory soon. “Amma (Jayalalithaa) took the AIADMK on an unique path by bringing several laurels to the party. However, the selfish attitude of a few, party cadres feel, has put the party on a steady decline. If the party had analysed why it lost the 2019 polls, it could have won the subsequent elections. However, the selfish people are not bothered about the party,” she said.

Due to “wrong decisions”, the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha came down from 37 in 2014 to just one in 2019, Sasikala said. “How can anyone accept the move? The party’s voice will not be heard in Lok Sabha. The attitude of the people who take such decisions is akin to uprooting a tree from the top,” she added.

Sasikala’s statement backing Ravindranath and criticising Palaniswami has raised eyebrows on whether she will join hands with Panneerselvam. Besides their tumultuous relationship, they also have a lot in common from belonging to the Thevar community to Palaniswami being their nemesis.

Panneerselvam had rebelled against Sasikala after J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 December which led to Sasikala picking Palaniswami as chief minister when she had to serve a four-year prison term. Panneerselvan and Palaniswami then decided to join hands and oust Sasikala and her family from the AIADMK. Ever since Sasikala’s release from prison in 2021, Panneerselvam has softened his stance in being open to taking her back but Palaniswami had been steadfast not to let her anywhere near the party.

In the time that followed, Panneerselvam has been sidelined while Palaniswami consolidated his position. On July 11 the AIADMK General Council, Palaniswami was chosen as the interim general secretary, Panneerselvam was expelled as a primary member and since then the former has been removing those considered close to the latter. OPS’ sons, Ravindranath and Jayapradeep, are among several the AIADMK leaders who have been removed. While Panneerselvam has been challenging these proceedings, Sasikala maintains that she is the general secretary of the AIADMK and she would unite all factions.

