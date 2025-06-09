Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Satellite for 33,000, data plan at 3000: Starlink's India plan

ANI |
Jun 09, 2025 09:48 PM IST

The satellite internet service is expected to significantly impact connectivity in India's remote and underserved areas.

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months after receiving its license last week, sources said.

Starlink is expected to begin India operations in two months(Representative image)
Starlink is expected to begin India operations in two months(Representative image)

The company has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market, setting the cost of the required satellite dish device at approximately 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at 3,000.

As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.

The satellite internet service is expected to significantly impact connectivity in India's remote and underserved areas, where traditional broadband infrastructure has been challenging to establish. 

Starlink's low Earth orbit satellite constellation promises to deliver high-speed internet access to locations previously unreachable by conventional terrestrial networks.

READ | Modi orchestrated Starlink's Airtel, Jio deals to buy peace with Trump: Congress

The pricing structure appears consistent with Starlink's regional strategy, as the device costs align with those in neighbouring countries. In Bangladesh, the Starlink device is priced at 33,000, while Bhutan maintains the same 33,000 price point for the equipment.

Industry experts suggest that Starlink's entry into the Indian market could intensify competition in the country's telecommunications sector and provide crucial connectivity solutions for rural areas, educational institutions, and businesses in remote locations.

The company's imminent launch comes as India continues to push for digital inclusion and improved internet connectivity across its vast geographical expanse, particularly in areas where traditional internet service providers have struggled to establish reliable networks.  

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Satellite for 33,000, data plan at 3000: Starlink's India plan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On