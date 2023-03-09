Satish Kaushik died under mysterious circumstances? What Delhi Police said

Hours after the demise of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, the Delhi Police is carrying out routine proceedings to ascertain if the death occurred under any mysterious circumstances or of unnatural causes. The proceedings are being carried under CrPC Section 174, reported news agency ANI citing the Delhi Police.

The veteran actor died on Thursday morning following a heart attack at the age of 66. His friend and colleague Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the news of his sudden demise.

"I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write that about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," Anupam Kher tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of the actor. “Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that the late actor's “contribution to Indian cinema, artistic creations, and performances will always be remembered”.

Satish Kaushik - an alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India - was a versatile actor, writer, director, and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He was best known for his roles in films Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, and Udta Punjab.

The late actor's popular films as a filmmaker are Tere Naam and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.

